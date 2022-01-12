Siddharth booked by Hyderabad police over sexist tweet against Saina Nehwal

The cybercrime wing of Hyderabad Police has registered a case against actor Siddharth after a woman filed a complaint over his recent remarks on Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal. A senior police official reportedly informed PTI that based on the complaint a case has been registered against the actor under IPC Section 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of women) and under other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Olympic Bronze medal winner Saina Nehwal’s had taken to Twitter to condemn the recent security breach in Punjab when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trapped on a flyover for several minutes as protestors blocked the road. Siddharth responded to Saina’s tweet with a sexist comment that said, “Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna." Post this, the actor faced a lot of heat on social media. The National Commission for Women even asked the micro-blogging-site to ‘block’ the actor’s account.

On Tuesday, Siddharth issued a public apology to Saina. A part of it read, “Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that.” He also maintained that he is a ‘staunch feminist’ and does not have any ‘malicious intent’.

Saina said that she is happy Siddharth has apologized. Saina stated, “See, it is about women, he shouldn't target a woman like that but it's okay, I am not bothered about it, I am happy in my space and god bless him," the shuttler said on the sidelines of ongoing India open in Delhi.

