Siddharth faces severe backlash for 'sexual innuendo' in response to Saina Nehwal's tweet for PM Modi

Siddharth is yet again in the news for his 'sexual innuendo' response to the Badminton champion Saina Nehwal's tweet about PM Modi. The actor is facing severe backlash for the usage of the word 'cock' towards the National champion from several celebrities and netizens.

Saina Nehwal took to Twitter and reacted to the security threat faced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab's Ferozepur on January 5. She wrote, "No Nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."

Actor Siddharth quoted Saina Nehwal's tweet, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna."

Several celebs and politicians including Chinmayi Sripaada, Khushbu Sundar, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, and others criticized his tweet. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also sent a notice to Twitter asking them to immediately block the account of actor Siddharth as his comment was ‘misogynist and outrageous’.

This is really crass, Siddharth. You just contributed to what a lot of us women are fighting against. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) January 10, 2022

Saina Nehwal in an interview with IndiaToday reacted to the tweet and said, "I’m not sure what he meant... I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter and you remain noticed with such words and comments. If the security of the PM of India is an issue, then I’m not sure what is secure in the country."

Also Read: Tovino, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, Chinmayi laud Bhavana Menon for speaking up about alleged assault case

Soon after a few hours, Siddharth clarified his tweet and said he meant nothing derogatory. The actor responded to the criticism and tweeted, "'COCK & BULL' That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period."