Siddharth issues a public apology after facing heat for his sexist response to Saina Nehwal’s tweet

On Tuesday, January 11, actor Siddharth issued a public apology after facing heat for his sexist remarks in response to Saina Nehwal’s tweet. It so happened that the Badminton powerhouse took to Twitter to condemn the security threat faced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab's Ferozepur on January 5. Nehwal said, "No Nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."

In response to Saina, South actor Siddharth tweeted, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna." This didn’t go down well with netizens and Saina Nehwal. Many took to the micro-blogging site to criticize the alleged sexist remarks made by the star. Now, a couple of days later, Siddharth posted his apology letter online for his ‘rude joke’.

The actor stated, “Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that. As for the joke…if a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn’t a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn’t land. I, however, must insist my word play and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth.”

This comes after Saina Nehwal’s father Harvir Singh Nehwal demanded a public apology from the actor. In his interaction with ANI, the player’s father said, “"A person from the cinema industry (actor Siddharth) has made some bad remarks against Saina (Nehwal) on Twitter. I condemned his statement. He should come out in open and apologise. Our family is really disturbed. Saina is also unhappy." For those unaware, even colleagues from the entertainment industry including Khushbu Sundar and Chinmayi Sripaada have previously condemned Siddharth’s response.

