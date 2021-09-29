Siddharth jets off to London for a minor surgery; Deets Inside

Tamil and Telugu actor Siddharth has jetted off to London recently for a minor Surgery. this came into the news, when he didn't attend the trailer launch of his upcoming Telugu movie Maha Samudram and when asked about his absence, the team mentioned about the surgery. A few days, the actor was also spotted at the Chennai airport.

During the media interaction of Maha Samudram trailer launch, director Ajay Bhupathi informed that Siddharth has gone to London for surgery and will return soon. However, details regarding his surgery are still unknown.

Maha Samudram is tipped to be a love story, which features Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel in lead roles. Recently, the trailer of the film was released and received great appreciation from audiences. Even Prabhas hailed the trailer.

Siddharth, who was last seen in the film Jabardasth in 2013, is all set to make a comeback to Tollywood with Maha Samudram after 8 years. The film will feature Siddharth as the second protagonist while Sharwanand as the first protagonist. Maha Samudram is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara under AK Entertainments and will be a bilingual film, which will be released in Telugu and Tamil. The film will release in theatres on October 14, 2021.

Also Read: PICS: Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a lavish dinner & Qawwali night with the F3 team

Siddharth is currently awaiting the release of Orey Baammardhi, which is the Telugu dubbed movie of Sivappu Manjal Pachai. The actor is also working on Escaype Live, a Hindi series.