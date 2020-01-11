Siddharth to play dual roles in his next; Deets inside

Actor Siddharth, who is playing a key role in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 will be seen playing dual roles in yet another upcoming film.

There is no doubt that the year 2019 has been an eventful year for actor Siddharth. The actor stepped out of his usual comfort zone and he will be featured in his first action movie, Takkar. Sivappu Manjal Pachai and Aruvam came as major breakthrough for the actor, and he is all set to play dynamic roles in his next films. Now, new reports claim that the actor will be seen playing dual roles in yet another upcoming movie.

According to Behindwoods, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with two female leads Nivetha Thomas and Priyanka Jawalkar. It is being said that the film will be a rural entertainer and Amirtharaj will make his directorial debut with it. Produced by Passion Studios, this will be the first time that the actor will be seen playing dual roles. Apparently, the film will go on floors in the first week of February.

My next release #TAKKAR Directed by the talented Karthik G Krish. Worked really hard on this stylish action film. And it has a sensational album from Nivas Prasanna. Feat. Divyansha, Yogi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh and RJ Vignesh. Can't wait!

FEB 2020. pic.twitter.com/gvGFxhgqm9 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Siddharth has been roped in to play a key role in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, this film will mark the first collaboration of Siddharth with Kamal Haasan. The film also has Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh, Nedumudi Venu, Bobby Simha, Samuthirakani and Anant Mahadevan are roped in to play crucial roles in the film. Rathnavelu is cranking the camera and music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 movie Indian, which had Kamal Haasan playing dual roles.

