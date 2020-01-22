Siddharth reacts to clashing trends #UnrivalledTamilActors VS #TeluguRealHeroes; Says What a waste of internet

Two big social trends of the day, #UnrivalledTamilActors VS #TeluguRealHeroes have taken Twitter by storm. This started right after the makers of Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Naarappa released the first look.
2317 reads Mumbai
Siddharth reacts to clashing trends #UnrivalledTamilActors VS #TeluguRealHeroes; Says What a waste of internetSiddharth reacts to clashing trends #UnrivalledTamilActors VS #TeluguRealHeroes; Says What a waste of internet
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Fan wars on social media are normal but at times can be really dangerous. Two big social trends of the day, #UnrivalledTamilActors VS #TeluguRealHeroes have taken twitter by storm. This started right after the makers of Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Naarappa released the first look today. Naarappa is official remake of Tamil film Asuran starring Dhanush in the lead role. Venkatesh's fierce look in the film is garnering tremendous response, however, on the other side, Dhanush fans have been trolling the actor for his first look. 

South star Siddharth, who is known for his bold opinions took to Twitter and expressed his anger over the clashing trends. He wrote, "Today's #Paithyam challenge in South Indian fans clashing trends is  #UnrivalledTamilActors vs #TeluguRealHeroes What a waste of the internet! Our country really needs these youngsters to do more with their lives, and their internet data!" A lot of celebrities have expressed their anger over this fight between Telugu and Tamil fans. Check out the tweets below:


Sreekanth Addala is directing Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Naarappa, produced by D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu under Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and V Creations banners.

Dhanush's Asuran released last year and it opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. The film not only received a good response but also witnessed 100 days run at the ticket windows.

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement