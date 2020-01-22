Siddharth reacts to clashing trends #UnrivalledTamilActors VS #TeluguRealHeroes; Says What a waste of internet
Fan wars on social media are normal but at times can be really dangerous. Two big social trends of the day, #UnrivalledTamilActors VS #TeluguRealHeroes have taken twitter by storm. This started right after the makers of Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Naarappa released the first look today. Naarappa is official remake of Tamil film Asuran starring Dhanush in the lead role. Venkatesh's fierce look in the film is garnering tremendous response, however, on the other side, Dhanush fans have been trolling the actor for his first look.
Today's #Paithyam challenge in South Indian fans clashing trends is #UnrivalledTamilActors vs #TeluguRealHeroes
What a waste of the internet! Our country really needs these youngsters to do more with their lives, and their internet data!
Disappointing to see the trending today & sad we have such #Asuran ‘s in industry down here who create such scenarios between two industries. #UnrivalledTamilActors vs #TeluguRealHeroes Both the industries are biggest contributors to Cinema and India.
Smoking & Drinking Is Injurious To Your Health
Messing With TFI Fans Is HarmFul To Your Pride #TeluguRealHeroes#UnrivalledTamilActors
Be careful guys verry careful#TeluguRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/TOHhzBCGnu
#UnrivalledTamilActors pic.twitter.com/tMRM7owrCP
#UnrivalledTamilActors#TeluguRealHeroes
எப்படி டா இப்படிலாம் பண்றீங்க pic.twitter.com/mCRuONeP08
Sreekanth Addala is directing Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Naarappa, produced by D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu under Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd and V Creations banners.
Dhanush's Asuran released last year and it opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. The film not only received a good response but also witnessed 100 days run at the ticket windows.
