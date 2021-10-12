Siddharth REACTS on his mocking tweet linked to Samantha & Naga Chaitanya's separation

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya recently announced their separation after four years of marriage. The news about them getting divorced had taken social media by storm. A lot of celebrities also reacted to their separation. However, one tweet that grabbed everyone's attention amidst everything was of Siddharth. During a recent media interaction, Siddharth clarified that his mocking tweet had nothing to do with Samantha's post about her separation from Naga Chaitanya.

A reporter during a media interaction questioned him about the same, to this, Sidharth replied, "I have always been proactive on my social media pages. I even tweet stuff every day. So, it is people's choice to interlink it with any other happenings. I remember what my teacher taught me at school and I just put it out there. If people want to connect it with something else, I am not responsible."

To unversed, Siddharth and Samantha were once in a relationship and they had an unpleasant ending. His cryptic tweet right after Samantha announced her separation from Chay read, "One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school. Cheaters never prosper. What's yours?."

One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school...



"Cheaters never prosper."



What's yours? — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 2, 2021

The Rang De Basanti actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Maha Samudram. The film is all set to release on October 14 and it also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharwanand, and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles.