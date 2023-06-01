Siddharth reacts strongly as a reporter asks about his failed love life at an event; VIDEO

Actor Siddharth is busy interacting with the media during promotions of his upcoming Tamil and Telugu film Takkar. During an event, a reporter asked Siddharth a question regarding his love life, which was cringe and disrespectful. He was questioned about his failed love life. However, the actor didn't lose his calm and handled it very well.

As part of a media interaction, a reporter asked him a question about his love life amid speculations of dating Aditi Rao Hydari. The reporter said to Siddharth that he’s quite popular for his love stories in films but in real life, he has been not so successful, when it comes to love.

To which Siddharth replied, “I’ve personally never thought about this even once, not even in my dreams. Even when I see my face in the mirror. But since you are really concerned about my love life, both of us can talk about it in private. Others have nothing to do with it, and it has nothing to do with the Takkar movie as well.”

Watch the video of Siddharth here:



Netizens bash reporter for asking such question

The video of Siddharth answering this question surfaced on social media and several netizens called out the reporter. One of the users suggested that this reporter should be banned at press meets. He wrote, "I think he should not be called for the press meets and media interactions. Everyone are feeling discomfort for his questions. Not because they can't answer but he is asking their personal or irrelevant questions." Several netizens trolled him and mentioned how he has a basic sense of journalism.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari's dating rumours

Meanwhile, for a few months, there have been rumours doing rounds in tinsel town that Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari are reportedly dating. They Reportedly, they fell in love on sets of the film and have been inseparable ever since. The duo is often spotted going on dates, to salons, lunch at restaurants, travelling together, attending public events like Ponniyin Selvan's audio launch, Sharwanand's engagement and etc.

Although, the duo have not confirmed their relationship, they indirectly hinted at their togetherness several times. In fact, in February, Sid and Aditi took to the internet by fire with their dance reel on the Tum Tum song. They also post mushy comments on each other's social media photos, which often go viral.

Advertisement





ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 will be 10 times bigger than the first part, says actor Siddharth