Siddharth REACTS to fiance Aditi Rao Hydari's new series Heeramandi; calls it 'A letter of love and freedom'

The recently launched show Heeramandi, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is garnering immense praise from netizens and celebrities as well. Many have called it a cinematic piece of art and many have also praised the picturesque beauty of Bhansali’s series with a blend of perfect star-cast.

Showering love on the series, Tamil actor Siddharth has also shared his review on social media as Heeramandi also features Siddharth's love of life Aditi Rao Hydari. She plays a crucial role along with many other stars. Have a look!

Siddharth reviews Heeramandi

The actor took to his Instagram story and shared a screenshot from the series featuring his fiance Aditi Rao Hydari, and wrote, “Acting, Music, Aesthetic, Drama. Grateful that we are living in The Age of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Saab. #heeramandi. A letter of Love and Freedom Told in the confines of a bygone age with images that mesmerize the heart Music and verse that stir the soul.”

More about Heeramandi

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes his OTT debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series is set on the stories of love and treachery among courtesans in the backdrop of pre-independence India.

Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal, with Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman playing significant roles. The series has been bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself under the banner of Bhansali Productions.

Siddharth's upcoming films

Siddharth is all set to feature in Kamal Haasan's most awaited project titled Indian 2, helmed by director Shankar Shanmugam. The film is a continuation of its first part titled Indian. The political thriller boasts a super-talented cast that includes Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and others who play crucial roles.

The film also features the final on-screen performances of the late actors Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, and Manobala. The production was financed by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin through a joint venture between Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. Indian 2 is slated to release in the theaters in June 2024.

Apart from that, Siddharth will also feature in a sports drama titled Test, directed by S Sashikanth. Apart from Siddharth, the film features an ensemble cast that includes R Madhavan, Nayanthara, Meera Jasmine, and others. The project has been bankrolled by S. Sashikanth himself under the label of YNOT Studios.

