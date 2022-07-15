Siddharth remembers Pratap Pothen with throwback PHOTOS: Rest in Power lovely man

The South film fraternity is shaken by the demise of actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen. The artist who mostly worked in Tamil and Malayalam films passed away today morning at the age of 70. Many stars from the industry including Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nazriya Nazim, Manju Warrier, Rima Kallingal, Aashiq Abu, among others paid tribute to Pratap Pothen on social media.

Additionally, Siddharth also recently took to Instagram and remembers his fellow actor with some throwback pictures. He wrote, "Rest in power Prathap Pothen actor, director, lovely man." Dropping another still, the Rang De Basant star penned, "Funny, film literate, irreverent, well read artiste. Very few peers with these adjectives or noun in this business."

Pratap Pothen entered the entertainment industry with Bharatan's 1978 directorial Aaravam. He further stepped into the direction with the 1985 flick Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai. The project talked about a mentally unstable couple. This film bagged the first-time maker a National Award. He went on to helm three more films namely Rithubhedam, Daisy, and Oru Yathramozhi.

For the unversed, Pratap Pothen was recently shooting for superstar Mohanlal’s directorial Barroz: Nidhi Kaakkum Bhootham. Backed by the production house Aashirvaad Cinemas, the venture is inspired by Jijo Punnoose's novel of the same name.

