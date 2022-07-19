Siddharth says 'mereko ye sab jamta nahi' as he yells at paps for clicking him with Aditi Rao Hydari in Mumbai

Tamil and Telugu actor Siddharth is reportedly dating his Maha Samudram movie co-star Aditi Rao Hydari. The duo were spotted together at a salon in Mumbai and added fuel to the relationship rumours. As paparazzi clicked Aditi and Siddharth walking out of the salon, they gathered around with cameras. While she posed for cameras with smiles, he yelled at paps and walked away fastly.

As the paparazzi gathered around Siddharth to click the pics, he yelled at them in Hindi and said "mai bahut decently batha raha hu, mereko ye sab jamta nahi". He also said in Hindi, which is loosely translated, "I'm not from here, take pics of people from here, go. Next time I won't say it this decently, understood."

Although neither Aditi nor Siddharth opened up about their relationship, we have exclusively learnt that they have been seeing each other since a long time. The duo fell in love on sets of Ajay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram, which was released last year. A little birdie also revealed to us, "ever since the movie, Aditi and Siddharth have been visiting each other's places and going out. In fact, during the promotions of the film, they used to travel in the same car." Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari also shared cute pics from sets of Maha Samudrama and penned a heartfelt notes.

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth spotted together in Mumbai; Did they just make their relationship official? WATCH

Directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film also starred Sharwanand and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. The film received poor responses from the audiences but audiences loved the performances and chemistry of the lead actors. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.