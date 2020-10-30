Siddharth shares a post about his upcoming Telugu film Maha Samudram; Says 'I'm coming back'

The fans and followers of Siddharth are very excited about the actor starting work on his upcoming film Maha Samudram.

The latest news reports about the film Maha Samudram state that the actor Siddharth has posted about the film on his Twitter account. The actor wrote in his post, "Starting work on my first #Telugu film in 8 years #mahasamudram next month. Like I said I would, I'm coming back, and I'm doing so with a great team and cast of Co-actors. Chaalaa anandhanga undhi. Need your wishes:) @ImSharwanand @aditiraohydari @AnilSunkara1 Ajay Bhupathi."

The latest news reports state that the actor Siddharth will start work on the film from next month onward. The Telugu film Maha Samudram will also feature the gorgeous actress Aditi Rao Hydari. The news reports further add that southern actor Sharwanand will also feature in the much awaited drama. The film happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The film is helmed by RX 100 fame director Ajay Bhupathi. Previously in the month of September the makers of Maha Samudram had announced that the upcoming film will be a bilingual.

Check out the post

Starting work on my first #Telugu film in 8 years #mahasamudram next month. Like I said I would, I'm coming back, and I'm doing so with a great team and cast of Co-actors. Chaalaa anandhanga undhi. Need your wishes:)@ImSharwanand @aditiraohydari @AnilSunkara1 Ajay Bhupathi. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 30, 2020

The film will be made in Tamil and Telugu. The news reports further go on to state that the Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharwanand starrer will be a romance saga. The film will also reportedly have all the elements of a perfect entertainer. The fans and followers of Siddharth are very excited about the actor starting work on the upcoming film Maha Samudram.

