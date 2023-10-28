Siddharth showers birthday love on ‘partner’ Aditi Rao Hydari by penning a poem and romantic selfie

To celebrate the birthday of his partner Aditi Rao Hydari, Bommarillu star Siddharth posted a sweet Instagram message expressing his love for her. The post featured two photos: one of Aditi in a fashionable black top and blue jeans, with distinctive multicolored spherical sunglasses, and another of Siddharth and Aditi together, smiling with happiness in pink and brown attire.

Siddharth's birthday note was sweet and beautiful, showing his true thoughts towards his rumored girlfriend Aditi. The post was captioned as, "Isn't she lovely? Happy Birthday partner. Thank you for being. All the pixies in all the worlds Fly around sprinkling dust in your grace Incantations and giggles fill the air All in wait of a smile on your face Be you be true And thank you For showing us It always, without fail, takes two" See you soon. It's been too long.”

Check out the post below

More about Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari

Rumors about a relationship between Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been swirling for some time now, due to their close friendship on the sets of their 2021 film Maha Samudram. While neither has officially confirmed their relationship, their social media birthday greetings and other actions have fueled these speculations.

Aditi and Siddharth's relationship seems to be growing stronger, as they have been spotted together on several occasions, from casual lunch dates to red-carpet events. Their undeniable chemistry has captivated fans and the media alike.

On the professional front of Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari

Siddharth was most recently seen in Chithha, directed by SU Arun Kumar. Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Nair, and Sahasra Shree also played important roles in the film. The plot revolves around a man's relationship with his niece and the events that unfold when a pedophile abducts her. Siddharth also produced the film under his banner, Etaki Entertainment.

Aditi Rao Hydari was most recently seen in the web series Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhanth Gupta, and several other actors starred in the series. She also appeared in another web series, Taj: Divided by Blood. The actress is currently filming Lioness, an English film directed by Kajri Babbar.

