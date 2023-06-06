Siddharth sings Telugu song Oye Oye at Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's wedding in Jaipur; VIDEO

Siddharth attended his Maha Samudram co-star Sharwanand's wedding with Rakshita Reddy in Jaipur. He not only graced the grand wedding like a true friend but also took over the stage and crooned a song. He sang his Telugu song Oye Oye from the 2009 film Oye. The video is currently going viral on social media.

A video of Siddharth singing at Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's wedding has surfaced on social media. In the video, he is seen taking over the stage and singing his most famous Telugu song Oye Oye from his film Oye, which was released in 2009. He wore a white suit for the wedding and looked dapper.

For the unversed, Siddharth attended the engagement ceremony of Sharwanand with his rumoured girlfriend Aditi Rao Hydari. However, it is reported that he attended the wedding with Aditi as well. However, a few days ago, the couple clicked together at the airport.

Watch the video of Siddharth singing at Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's wedding

About Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's wedding

Telugu actor Sharwanand got married to Rakshitha Reddy on June 3. The pre-wedding festivities started on Friday with Haldi, sangeet and grand wedding at Leela Palace in Jaipur. While Sharwanand sported a golden sherwani, his wife color-coordinated in a traditional zari saree. Several photos of the newlyweds went viral on social media.

Sharwanand's close friend Ram Charan also attended the wedding in Jaipur. He also took part in pre-wedding festivities and a pic of him from the sangeet ceremony went with a kid took the internet by storm.



Siddharth about his love life with Aditi Rao Hydari

A few days ago, Siddharth questioned about his failed love life amid speculations of dating Aditi Rao Hydari. The reporter said why is unsuccessful in love as he is quite popular for his love stories in films. He said, “I’ve personally never thought about this even once, not even in my dreams. Even when I see my face in the mirror. But since you are really concerned about my love life, both of us can talk about it in private. Others have nothing to do with it, and it has nothing to do with the Takkar movie as well.”

According to reports, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari fell in love on the sets of their film Maha Samudram, which also featured Sharwanand in the lead role. Ever since then, the duo have been inseparable.

