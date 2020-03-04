Siddharth starrer Takkar to be released on THIS DATE? Find out

Actor Siddharth's next film, Takkar, in which he will be seen in an action hero avatar, will hit the big screens on April 17.

In an exciting news, Siddharth starrer Takkar is all set to hit the big screens on April 17, suggests a report on Galatta Media. It is to be noted that the actor’s birthday also falls on the same date. What makes us even more excited is that reportedly, there has been talks going on that Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master will be released in the first week of April. So, it can be expected that the Siddharth starrer will be locking horns with Master.

In Takkar, Siddharth will be seen sharing screen space with two female leads Nivetha Thomas and Priyanka Jawalkar. Some media reports suggest that Siddharth will be seen as an action hero for the first time in Takkar. It is being said that the film will be a rural entertainer, and it also marks Amirtharaj’s directorial debut. Grapevine has that Siddharth’s next film after Takkar will have him playing dual roles.

Meanwhile, Siddharth has been roped in to play a key role in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, this film will mark the first collaboration of Siddharth and Kamal Haasan. The film also has Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh, Nedumudi Venu, Bobby Simha, Samuthirakani and Anant Mahadevan.

Credits :Galatta Media

