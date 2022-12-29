Siddharth: 'They flagged my mother's purse', 'shouted at my sister'; Actor on being harrassed at airport

"Thank you for all the concern and support sent our way. Since the Airport incident, I have been receiving many messages from people sharing their own experiences. I've also been contacted by several media houses. I felt it better to explain my experience here. I would rather throw light on the problem than myself. The unnecessary attention will only upset my family further.

Actor Siddharth of Rang De Basanti and Maha Samudram fame recently posted a story about how his parents and sister were harassed by the security officials at the Madurai airport. Now, the actor has shared a detailed story talking about his 'cruel' experience. In a long text post, Siddharth also shared that a security official shouted at her sister for carrying medical injections.

I have flown out of Madurai Airport dozens of times and I have never had even a moment of difficulty or discomfort in the past.

I was travelling with my family this time. Three elders, two young children, and a few adults. The airport was empty and we went to clear security well before our boarding time. The security line was also empty and we were the only passengers going through at the time," the Tamil actor wrote alleging that his family and parents were harassed for 20 mins at Madurai airport by CRPF.

Siddharth who had earlier, accidentally tagged CRPF instead of CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) in the post further reveals

"The CISF individual who sat behind glass kept scrutinising our IDs repeatedly including the children's passports. He then looked at my face and Adhaar card and shouted "yeh tum ho?" When I told him it was me and asked him why he asked me that question when my ID looks exactly like I do, he said he had doubts.

Then the next individual shouted at us asking "Hindi samajhte hain na?" And before we answered, rudely went on that he would throw out any ipad or phones that he found." After my bag cleared, he then took out my earphones and threw them on the tray. I told him that at various airports we have lost electronics like earphones and apple pencils and even phones left on the tray and have been advised to avoid keeping them on the tray because of theft. To which we were told that this is Madurai and these are the rules."

They then flagged my mother's purse and asked her if she had any coins in it

I told them we had elders in the group so they can be gentle with them. They then flagged my mother's purse and asked her if she had any coins in it. She said that she did. They then told her to remove all the coins from her purse. When I asked them why that was needed as currency coins are both allowed and clearly seen in the scanner, they replied in India it is the rule that we must remove whatever they ask us to remove. I told them it was unfair to make someone over 70 empty their purse like this. I also asked if something was wrong and why they were talking to us so rudely.

