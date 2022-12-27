Siddhartha alleges harassment by CRPF at airport: 5 times his 'unfiltered' statements triggered controversies

Siddharth, who is predominantly known for his work in Tamil and Telugu, has managed to catch the headlines with his controversy. The actor never fears voicing out his opinions on things happening around him, be it politics or movies. He is one such celeb who uses his social media as a medium to put out his opinions and create a stir with his every tweet and take the headlines by fire. Today, Siddharth took to social media and shared a post claiming that he and his parents have been harrassed by CRPF officers at Madurai airport. He alleged the airport security personnel made his parents remove coins from their bags, repeatedly spoke to them in Hindi and refused to talk in English despite being requested to do so.

Siddharth's post from the airport read, "Harassed for 20 mins @ Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English. Rude AF. When we protested, they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off power." Check out Siddharth's Instagram post here:

This is not the first time Siddharth shared his unfiltered thoughts on various things. Over the years, Siddharth has created a lot of controversy because of his unabashed opinions. Siddharth and Sania Nehwal's controversy Siddharth began his 2022 year with controversy after his tweet on ace badminton champion, Sania Nehwal caught the internet on fire. The actor took a dig from the badminton player for voicing her thoughts about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab. On January 5, Saina Nehwal condemn the security threat faced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote on Twitter, "No Nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists." In response to Saina, South actor Siddharth tweeted, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna." This didn’t go down well with netizens and Saina Nehwal. However, he later apologised to Sania and the nation for his 'rude joke'. The actor stated, “Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that. As for the joke…if a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn’t a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn’t land. I, however, must insist my word play and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth.”



Siddharth's cryptic tweet after Samantha's divorce After Samantha announcing separation from Naga Chaitanya, Siddharth tweeted about cheaters and took the internet by storm. Without mentioning any name, Siddharth tweeted, “One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school… ‘Cheaters never prosper.’ What’s yours?" Siddharth's tweet had received flak from the couple’s ardent followers. During a recent media interaction, Siddharth clarified that his mocking tweet had nothing to do with Samantha's post about her separation from Naga Chaitanya. A reporter during a media interaction questioned him about the same, to this, Sidharth replied, "I have always been proactive on my social media pages. I even tweet stuff every day. So, it is people's choice to interlink it with any other happenings. I remember what my teacher taught me at school and I just put it out there. If people want to connect it with something else, I am not responsible." To unversed, Siddharth and Samantha were once in a relationship and they had an unpleasant ending. His cryptic tweet right after Samantha announced her separation from Chay caught wildfire. Siddharth receives threat for CAA Siddharth, who is known for voicing opinions on social issues, took to Twitter and stated that he received threats for his tweets against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He also alleged that many of the accounts that have sent him threat messages were following the Prime Minister’s Twitter handle too. He claimed that the Tamil Nadu IT cell of the BJP leaked his phone number online and that he'd received death and rape threats after his phone number was circulated among people. Following this, he received protection from the Tamil Nadu Police.

