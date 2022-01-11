Siddharth's derogatory tweet on Saina Nehwal: NCW wants Twitter India to block actor's account and lodge FIR

Actor Siddharth of Rang De Basanti and Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Aayutha Ezhuthu fame has hit the headlines yet again for all the wrong reasons. Responding to ace badminton player Saina Nehwal's tweet about PM Modi's recent security breach in Punjab, the actor tweeted, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna."

Siddharth is being bashed left, right and centre for his derogatory remark on Saina. A lot of celebs have also called out for his comment. While he is receiving backlash from netizens, Nehwal responded to Siddharth's tweet saying he could have expressed himself with better words.

"Yeah I’m not sure what he meant. I used to like him as an actor but this was not nice. He can express himself with better words but I guess it’s Twitter and you remain noticed with such words n comments," she said while talking to News18.com

Now according to the latest reports, the National Commission for Women (NCW), in a letter to police authorities of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, asks to sought registration of an FIR against the actor for his remarks on Saina that are "lewd and misogynist." She also asked Twitter India to block Siddharth's account.

Rekha tweeted alongside the letter, "This man needs a need a lesson or two. Why this person's account still exists? Taking it up with concerned Police."

Take a look:

