Siddharth's Karnataka press conference for Chithha cut short; VIDEO inside

Siddharth’s latest film, Chithha, which is helmed by S.U. Arun Kumar hit the big screens on 28th September. The film marks the Tamil debut of Malayalam actress Nimisha Sajayan. The Jigarthanda actor has been going around for the film’s promotions, across all parts of South India.

The actor was recently in Karnataka, where he was having a press conference, in order to promote the film. But the entire event was cut short when a group of Cauvery water protesters barged in, demanding that he end the conference. Although Siddharth stood his ground, trying to communicate with the audience, the protesters did not even allow the actor to speak, eventually forcing him to leave the hall altogether.

More about the issue

The dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery river is one of the longest unresolved issues in the country. The history of the case runs back to the pre-independence era, when the dispute occurred between the Madras Presidency and the princely state of Mysore. To solve this, agreements were signed in 1892, and once again in 1924 for amicable distribution of water.

However, things changed after independence, and the state borders were restructured. Post restructuring of the states, the major inflow of water came in from Karnataka, while Tamil Nadu had a larger basin area. The dispute resurfaced, where both the states argued for a larger control over the natural resource. The dispute mainly has three aspects: allocation of water resources during times of scarcity, distribution of water during regular years, and the establishment of reservoirs and dams.

The arguments from Karnataka were based on the inflow of water, and that the agreements made prior to the independence were invalid, especially as they were tilted heavily in favor of the Presidency.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu argues that they have already developed a large chunk of land that heavily depends on the river, and the existing pattern of usage. They also argue that certain parts of the Madras Presidency went to Karnataka during the restructuring, and so their inflow should not be taken into consideration in favor of Karnataka.

More about Chithha

Chithha marks the fourth directorial venture of S.U. Arun Kumar. The film, which features Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan, and Sahasra in the main roles is a drama that deals with the relationship between a person and his niece (Chithha is short for Chithappa, meaning paternal uncle who is younger than one’s father).

The film is produced by Siddharth under his banner Etaki Entertainment, and is distributed by Red Giant Movies. The poster of the film was unveiled by Kamal Haasan, who also revealed recently that the film brought him to tears.

