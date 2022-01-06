Siddhi Idnani's dream come true moment as A R Rahman will compose music for her debut film

Actress Siddhi Idnani, who is making her debut in Tamil films with director Gautham Vasudev Menon's much-awaited 'Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu', says her dream of working in a film that has music by A.R. Rahman has come true.

The actress, who took to social media to wish Rahman on his 55th birthday, said, "Happiest birthday to the legendary A R Rahman sir! I get goosebumps knowing my next film ('Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu') will have your composition."

The actress also went on to quote another tweet of hers which had the hashtags #OnlyGratitude and #DreamsComingTrue. The quoted tweet had a video clip that showed the number 'Innum Konja Neram' from the critically acclaimed superhit 'Mariyaan' featuring Dhanush in the lead, being played in the actress' car.

The actress wrote, "Fun fact: I would listen to this song on loop and keep wondering how magical Rahman sir's music is! Manifesting the desire to feature in his songs.. and today it is happening. Ask. Ask for what you want with pure intentions and the universe will certainly deliver."

Interestingly, a tweet put out by actor Harish Kalyan suggests that the actress may have already signed another Tamil film. This time, it looks like Idnani might be working with director Sasi, who made the blockbuster 'Pichaikaran', featuring Vijay Antony in the lead.

