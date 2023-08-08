Siddique Death: Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note as he remembers late director; 'The gentlest soul'

Malayalam cinema's favorite director Siddique passed away at the age of 63 on August 8. The director was reportedly suffering from a heart attack and was admitted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi. According to reports the famous director has been admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack around 3 in the afternoon on August 7. The hospital authorities had informed that he was getting medical support through an Extracorporeal Membrane (ECMO) machine. Now, Indian celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to share emotional messages to remember the late director. Actor Dulquer Salmaan is one of them who penned a heartfelt note on his social media account.

Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note as he remembers late director Siddique

A while ago Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt and emotional note as he remembered late director Siddique. Sharing a picture of the director of Salman Khan starrer Bodyguard, Dulquer wrote, "The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss."

In the last, the actor added, "Prayers and strength to Siddique Sirs family and loved ones."

As soon as Dulquer posted on his Instagram, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Rip will always be in our hearts, the brother who made Malayalees laugh for a long time." Another commented, "Salute to the director who gifted many good movies.." "Popular director Sri. Teary salutation to Siddique....!." wrote a third fan. "Utterly disheartening. He taught a generation to laugh out loud," commented a fourth fan. Another comment read, "Rest in peace sidduque sir . Remembering him for his great films and a unique record of scoring superhits in three languages with BODYGUARD film( malayalam/ tamil/ hindi)."

Meanwhile, Siddique directed Big Brother with Mohanlal in 2020 and it marks his last directorial. The film starred Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Sarjano Khalid, Honey Rose, and Siddique.

