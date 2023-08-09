Siddique had plans of making another film with Mammootty before his untimely death; Reports

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Siddique passed away yesterday, August 8, 2023. The popular director’s filmography included not just Malayalam films but movies across the country. He achieved success in the films he directed in other languages as well. Throughout his career, Siddique worked with a plethora of talented actors, and one among them was Mammootty.

The friendship between Siddique and Mammootty goes way back, and they have also collaborated on movies together. The films they made together also turned out to be huge hits at the box office. As per reports, the director’s last film was also planned to be made with the Pranchiyettan and Saint actor. Sadly, even before the talks could go any further, Siddique passed away.

Siddique had plans to make a film with Mammootty

The latest reports suggest that the director wanted to make one more film with Mammootty in continuation of their previous film collaborations. It is unfortunate that such a collaboration could not take place, especially considering the popularity of their previous works with one another.

For the uninitiated, Mammootty and Siddique have collaborated on huge blockbusters like Hitler and Chronic Bachelor. Both films turned out to be huge money spinners at the box office, with the dialogue and scenes from the films still being widely quoted by the audience. Hitler, released in the late 90s—in 1996, to be precise—became the highest-grossing film of that year in Malayalam cinema.

The film is said to have run in theaters for more than 300 days. The film was both written and directed by Siddique. Hitler also starred Shobana, Vani Viswanath, and Mukesh. Seven years after the release of Hitler, the director and actor came together again for Chronic Bachelor. The film, released in 2003, was also a commercial success. The film also starred Mukesh, Rambha, Indraja, Bhavana, Innocent, and Biju Menon.

Considering the two aforementioned films that Siddique made with Mammootty in the lead role, it is pretty evident that the filmmaker would have again made a mass entertainer with the actor. Siddique always elevated Mammootty in the films they did together and made him the quintessential movie hero. It would have been interesting to see what the director would have done next with the thespian.

