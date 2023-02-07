Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding First Photos: Ram Charan's wife apologizes to them; Samantha comments

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now husband and wife! One of the most beautiful couples, Sid and Kiara tied the knot today, February 7 at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The first photos of the newlyweds are out and we can't keep calm. The who's who from the film industry is showering Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani with congratulatory messages. Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a 'congratulations' comment with heart emoticons on Kiara Advani's first wedding photos with Sid. Ram Charan and Upasana, who were invited to the wedding also sent best wishes to the couple on social media. Upasana also apologized to them for not being able to attend their wedding. The mommy-to-be wrote, "Congratulations this is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn’t be there. lots of love to both of you."

Ram Charan, who will be seen sharing the screen space with Kiara Advani in Shankar's untitled film, shared her first wedding photos with Sid on his Instagram and called it a 'match made in heaven.'

Karan Johar's message for Sidharth and Kiara Karan Johar penned a long emotional note for them as he witnessed fairy tale romance come alive. "I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family… As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever…..," he wrote on Instagram.



One can see in the photos, Kiara Advani opted for a simple yet so elegant look on her big day. She ditched red for pink as she sported a shimmery Manish Malhotra lehenga. Minimal makeup, neutral lip colour and a heavy diamond set with matching earrings and maang tika completed her wedding look.