Sidharth Shukla demise: Raashii Khanna, R Madhavan & others offer condolences

Updated on Sep 02, 2021 07:59 PM IST
   
A wave of shock has been sent across the film industry this morning after the news of popular Television actor Sidharth Shukla passing away came out. Reportedly, the Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away after suffering a cardiac attack. However, the exact reason for his sudden demise is yet to be confirmed. Fans and celebs from the industry are paying heartfelt condolences to his family during these tough times. South celebs like Raashii Khanna, R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia and many others have also paid tribute to the late actor. 

 

 

Sidharth Shukla recently appeared on reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth and Shehnaaz are the most loved couple and fans refer to them as #Sidnaaz. Sidharth, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 was a popular face of showbiz and has been a part of the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Sidharth is known for his roles in daily soaps such as "Balika Vadhu" and Dil Se Dil Tak. Before winning the title of Bigg Boss 13, he also appeared in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's popular show Broken But Beautiful 3 in which he played the role of Agastya.

The actor's family has informed the Mumbai Police that there was no foul play or him being under 'mental pressure.' The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained by the cops. 

Comments
