Sidharth Shukla demise: Raashii Khanna, R Madhavan & others offer condolences

A wave of shock has been sent across the film industry this morning after the news of popular Television actor Sidharth Shukla passing away came out. Reportedly, the Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away after suffering a cardiac attack. However, the exact reason for his sudden demise is yet to be confirmed. Fans and celebs from the industry are paying heartfelt condolences to his family during these tough times. South celebs like Raashii Khanna, R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia and many others have also paid tribute to the late actor.

Heartbreaking and tragic. Rest In Peace brother. Just don’t have words to express my anguish. https://t.co/UpAQp8zqBw — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) September 2, 2021

It’s shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #SiddharthShukla

My heart goes out to his family and his army of fans! Life is so unpredictable! Rest in peace. — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) September 2, 2021

I’m shocked beyond words !! Cannot process this !! My heart goes out to his family gone too soon #RIP Siddharth Shukla .. pic.twitter.com/pvocceeEUS — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) September 2, 2021

Shocked beyond words!! Condolences to his family, loved ones.He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be https://t.co/wcpwS8jCkm in peace pic.twitter.com/tsOIquzLOS — Hansika (@ihansika) September 2, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear the news of Siddharth Shukla’s passing.

My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/RZ0D1E8uoA — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) September 2, 2021

Life is so unpredictable. #SidharthShukla gone too soon. Didn't know him personally but his demise did send a wave of shock n pain. Why?? Seen his work and he was extremely talented. Sad. #RIPSiddharthShukla — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla recently appeared on reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth and Shehnaaz are the most loved couple and fans refer to them as #Sidnaaz. Sidharth, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 was a popular face of showbiz and has been a part of the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Sidharth is known for his roles in daily soaps such as "Balika Vadhu" and Dil Se Dil Tak. Before winning the title of Bigg Boss 13, he also appeared in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's popular show Broken But Beautiful 3 in which he played the role of Agastya.

The actor's family has informed the Mumbai Police that there was no foul play or him being under 'mental pressure.' The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained by the cops.