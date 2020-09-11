  1. Home
Sigappu Rojakkal 2: Simbu and Kamal Haasan to join hands for the thriller’s sequel?

Directed by Barathiraja, the original version of the film was about a woman-hater, who would manipulate women into marrying him, and then kill them.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: September 11, 2020 07:07 pm
One of the most unforgettable and evergreen thrillers of Kollywood is Sigappu Rojakka. Directed by Bharathiraja, the film had Kamal Haasan and Sridevi in the lead roles. Now, it looks like the film’s sequel is all set to be made, and it will have Simbu aka STR and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. While no official announcement has been made on this yet, this news has already come as a sweet one to the fans of the film. Manoj Barathiraja, while talking about the sequel had earlier said that a special announcement will be made by his father and ace director Barathiraja.

Directed by Barathiraja, the original version of the film was about a psychopathic woman-hater, who would manipulate women into marrying him, and then kill them and bury them in his garden. The scene when Sridevi tries to escape out of the house after coming to know about Kamal Haasan’s true self would take the audience to the edge of their seats.

It is to be noted that Simbu has already played a similar role in his film titled Manmadhan. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal will be next seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film has Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth in key roles. On the other hand, Simbu will be next seen in Maanaadu, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, while Manoj Barathiraja, SJ Suryah, Daniel Annie Pope and others will be seen in other key roles.

