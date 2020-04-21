Sigappu Rojakkal to Ratchasan: 10 must watch psycho thrillers of Kollywood

Here are the top 10 psycho thrillers of Kollywood that movie buffs should not miss to watch. Watch these films to spend some kickass time during the quarantine.

While some watch romantic movies, others listen to songs to cope up with their stress and to kill time. However, if there is one genre in movies that would instantly act as a mood changer, it is psycho-thriller. Tamil cinema has had some kickass psycho thrillers even in the old times. Here are 10 unmissable psycho thrillers of Kollywood.

1. Nenjam Marappathillai

Nenjam Marappathillai is a 1963 movie directed by CV Sridhar featuring Devika Devadas, Kalyan Kumar and MN Nambiar played the main antagonist. The film is about how rebirth of lovers from the past, and how a villain tries to separate them in their current births too. The nail-biting drama has an engaging screenplay which would keep one glued to their seats.

2. Sigappu Rojakkal

Directed by Bharathiraja, the film had Kamal Haasan and in the lead roles. The film was about a psychopathic woman-hater, who would manipulate women into marrying him, and then kill them and bury them in his garden. The scene when Sridevi tries to escape out of the house after coming to know about Kamal Haasan’s true self would take the audience to the edge of their seats.

3. Manmadhan

The film, which has STR aka Simbu and Jyothika as the lead actors, was yet another story of a psychopath serial killer, whose target was modern women. Directed by Simbu himself, the film was released in 2003 and it was a massive hit.

4. Nadunisi Naaygal

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Nadunisi Naaygal is considered as the sequel to Sigappu Rojakkal, as this was also about a women hater and a man with a split personality disorder. The film shows several disturbing things such as child sexual abuse, which would later turn the central character of the film into a serial killer.

5. Aalavandhan

Aalavandhan is a critically acclaimed film, which was released in 2000, The film had Kamal Haasan playing dual roles – one of a civilised army man and the other of a psychologically disturbed killer. They both were ill-treated by their stepmother when they were little children. Though the film still has a huge fan base, it was a Box Office bomb when it was released. Some reports suggest that the film might be digitally remastered and it will have a rerun this year.

6. Vali

The film had Ajith Kumar and Simran as the lead actors. Ajith was seen in dual roles, in which one was a cool headed college student, and the other was his deaf and mute, cold elder brother. The film’s climax, where the elder brother would roam around with an ax in his hand to murder his brother would make anyone nervous.

7. Kadhal Kondaen

The film, directed by Selvaraghavan, had Dhanush and Sonia Agarwal as the lead actors. Dhanush played a psychologically disturbed person, whose only friend was Sonia Agarwal. She would help him behave more civilised, and Dhanush would mistake her affection for a romantic relationship. When he learns that she is in love with someone else, he kidnaps her and keeps her confronted in the middle of a jungle.

8. Anniyan

Directed by ace director Shankar, the film had Vikram and Sadha as the lead actors. The film shows Chiyaan Vikram as a disturbed person with a split personality disorder. He would have three personalities – One his original innocent and naive character, another a ramp walk model and the other a cold hearted killer. Though the film shows some gory murders, one can still feel good by watching the film, for it has some really hilarious portions with Vivekh.

9. Raatchasan Directed by Ram Kumar, Raatchasan was released in 2019 and it received a massive positive response by fans and critics alike. It was about a psychopath, who would kidnap school girls and kill them after torturing them for days. The film had Vishnu Vishal as the lead actor. 10. Game Over Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film had Tapsee Pannu as the lead actor. Starting to the end, Game Over is full of suspense and every scene has critical twists and turns. Tapsee is a game developer, who falls into depression and attempts suicide after being sexually assaulted by a man. A serial killer targets her and the film is how she is made to realize the value of life and how she manages to escape from the plot.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×