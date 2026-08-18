Sigma New Release Date: Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut to hit big screens on October 2, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is all set to make his directorial debut in Tamil cinema with the film Sigma. Initially slated to release on July 31, 2026, the action-adventure film was postponed and is now set to release on October 2, 2026.

Sigma New Release Date

Sigma is slated to release on October 2, with the makers officially confirming the new date in a social media post. The new poster features Sundeep Kishan in a brooding look, staring out of a window, while a furry friend stands beside him.

Here’s the post:

Sigma marks the directorial debut of Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay . The film is touted as an action-adventure comedy that revolves around a “lone wolf” protagonist who challenges societal expectations and embarks on a hunt for hidden treasures, while incorporating themes of high-stakes heists.

Written by Jason Sanjay, the movie is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, with music composed by Thaman S. Apart from Sundeep Kishan, the film also features Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, Magalakshmi Sudharsanan, and several others in pivotal roles. Moreover, actress Catherine Tresa is also said to be part of the film, which is touted as being made on a grand scale.

In a recent interview, Jason also revealed his father’s reaction to him stepping into cinema. The debut director said that his father did not hesitate when Jason expressed his desire to go abroad to study directing and advised him to build an independent identity.

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the lead role in Jana Nayagan, which marked his retirement from Tamil cinema. The action drama was directed by H. Vinoth and follows the story of a former officer who takes on the responsibility of raising a young girl while fulfilling her biological father’s final dream of making her an officer.

The film explores how the man raises his foster daughter and how his own past is connected to their future. Apart from Vijay, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, and others in key roles. The movie is set to stream on ZEE5 from August 21, 2026.

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