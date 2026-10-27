Sigma OTT Release: When and where to watch Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s debut film online

Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role and directed by Thalapathy Vijay ’s son Jason Sanjay, marks the filmmaker’s directorial debut in Tamil cinema. Following its theatrical release on October 2, 2026, the film is set to make its digital debut later this month.

When and where to watch Sigma

Sigma is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 30, 2026. In addition to Tamil, the film will be available in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada. Viewers can check the official Netflix listing for the latest streaming updates.

Here’s the update

Official trailer and plot of Sigma

Sigma follows Guru, a quick-witted radio jockey in Chennai who secretly hunts for hidden treasures. A failed deal leaves him facing severe financial pressure, putting his sister’s family and close friend in a difficult situation.

Desperate for a major payday, Guru accepts an assignment to retrieve a hidden ledger belonging to Perumal, a powerful businessman who controls a vast underground network. After finding the ledger, Guru is betrayed by the person who hired him. Perumal takes control of his family’s property and holds his close friend hostage, demanding the ledger and a huge sum of money.

Determined to turn the tables, Guru targets Perumal’s heavily guarded underground vault beneath an elite casino. He recruits a team of specialists: Maya, a clever con artist and expert card player; Master, a veteran safecracker; and Dr. Hacker, a technology genius.

The team infiltrates the casino during a high-profile VIP gala. While Maya distracts Perumal’s chief enforcer at the poker tables, Guru and Master navigate the vault’s security systems. An unexpected disruption traps the duo inside, but Guru uses his knowledge of ancient structures to discover a forgotten drainage tunnel and escape with the valuables.

A thrilling chase through Chennai follows, as Guru outsmarts his pursuers by scattering cash across busy streets and creating a massive distraction. He uses the recovered wealth to settle his debts, secure his family’s future, and rescue his friend. The hidden ledger ultimately exposes Perumal’s network, bringing his powerful empire to an end.

The film concludes with Guru and his team relaxing on a secluded beach. However, a mysterious phone call hints at another high-stakes treasure hunt.

Cast and crew of Sigma

Sigma features Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, alongside Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, and Sheela Rajkumar in key roles. Catherine Tresa makes a cameo appearance in a dance number.

The film marks Jason Sanjay ’s directorial debut. Thaman S has composed the music, while Lyca Productions has backed the project. Krishnan Vasant has handled cinematography, and Praveen KL has served as the editor.

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