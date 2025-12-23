Sigma Teaser: Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay delivers a funky quest adventure with Sundeep Kishan in lead, netizens react

Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is all set to make his debut as a director with the Tamil film Sigma. The makers have now officially unveiled the teaser, offering a glimpse into the action-packed adventure that lies ahead.

Sigma Teaser OUT: Jason Sanjay drops a funky teaser for his film with Sundeep Kishan

The 1-minute-and-9-second teaser offers viewers a brief glimpse into the action and adventure of the world of Sigma. The film features Sundeep Kishan in the lead role as a man on a quest for money, which he believes to be the ultimate goal in life.

During his pursuit, he finds himself in unconventional situations, which he tackles head-on without fear. With slick visuals, the teaser is backed by a funky track that complements the film’s narrative. The music is composed by Thaman S.

Following the teaser’s release, several netizens reacted to Thalapathy Vijay’s son making his debut in Tamil cinema. One user commented, “Hollywood-level making,” while another questioned whether the teaser was indeed from a debutant director.

A third user praised Jason Sanjay for choosing the path of a director instead of becoming a hero and following in his father’s footsteps.

Along with Sundeep Kishan in the lead, the Jason Sanjay directorial also features Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Magalakshmi, and several others in pivotal roles.

Early reports suggest that Jason Sanjay might make a cameo appearance in the film in a dance number alongside Catherine Tresa.

Thalapathy Vijay’s work front

Thalapathy Vijay is next set to appear in the political action drama Jana Nayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, the upcoming film is touted to be the superstar’s final cinematic venture before his retirement from films.

The movie is said to revolve around an ideological clash between two entities with differing perspectives, with a woman’s silent resilience taking the spotlight and elevating the narrative beyond a simple revenge tale.

Featuring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles, the film is slated for release on January 9, 2026. Additionally, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and several others appear in key roles.

