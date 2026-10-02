Sigma Twitter Review: 11 Tweets to read before watching Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s debut film

Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, was released in theaters on October 2, 2026. Directed by Jason Sanjay, the film marks the directorial debut of superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s son. As the movie hits the big screens, here’s what the netizens have to say about the flick.

Sigma Twitter Review

Taking to social media, one user wrote that Sigma delivered a solid theatrical experience, praising its engaging action, stylish visuals, and Sundeep Kishan's impressive performance. They also highlighted Thaman's background score for adding more energy to the film and rated it 3.5 out of 5.

Another netizen shared that they thoroughly enjoyed the film and particularly appreciated Sundeep Kishan 's performance, describing the parking fight sequence as a major highlight. They jokingly added that their only disappointment was that Sundeep did not dance in the film's item song and thanked the actor for delivering an entertaining movie.

Additionally, a third viewer commented that they found Sigma to be very good. They praised the introductions of both the lead actor and heroine, appreciated the emotional bond between the protagonist and his dog, and lauded Thaman's background score. The user concluded by saying that the film was an enjoyable watch overall.

Here are the reactions:

More about Sigma

Sigma follows Guru, a struggling librarian trying to preserve his late mother's ancestral library while battling mounting financial troubles. In a desperate attempt to turn his fortunes around, he enters an exclusive casino operating behind the façade of a local theatre, only to find himself caught in the middle of a dangerous international network.

When Guru accidentally comes into possession of a mysterious pen drive and key linked to a hidden overseas fortune, he becomes the target of several powerful groups determined to retrieve them. Refusing to give in, Guru joins forces with his loyal friends and Sam, the woman he loves, devising a daring plan to secure the fortune before his rivals can.

As the stakes rise, Guru faces betrayals and a series of confrontations that test his courage and resourcefulness. Relying on his wit rather than strength, he navigates one challenge after another in a race that spans multiple locations. Whether he succeeds in overcoming the odds and saving his family's cherished library forms the rest of the story.

Written and directed by Jason Sanjay , Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Magalakshmi Sudarsanan, and others in key roles.

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