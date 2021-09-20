SIIMA Awards 2021: Suriya Soorari Pottru winning speech to Khusboo & Chiranjeevi candid moment; PICS & VIDEOS

The South India International Movie Awards or the SIIMA was held in Hyderabad on 18th September, Saturday. The awards night honored actors, technicians, and films from the south industry including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema, which made a mark in the years 2019 and 2020. It was raining awards for celebs, especially for movies like Suriya's Soorari Pottru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramloo.

While Suriya won Best Actor for Soorari Pottru, his entire team won in various categories. From Sudha Kongara Best Director to GV Prakash to Best Music Director. As Suriya score big along with his team, the actor took to social media and shared a winning speech. The actor, who didn't SIIMA, thanked all his fans and team for loving the film and said Soorari Pottru is a very special film for him.

Watch the video here:

Vennela Kishore, the talented director is also thankful for his Best Comedian award from the Bheeshma movie.

Thank youuuu SIIMA..Made my day..Full n Whole Credit to @VenkyKudumula darling..Always indebted and thanks @actor_nithiin broo for ur loving support and also @SitharaEnts @vamsi84 garu for everything. Thank youuuuu https://t.co/yjIfOE3IEF — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) September 19, 2021

Pooja Hegde also shares BTS videos and photos as her team of blockbuster movie Ala Vaikunthapuramloo wins big.

Radhika Kumar celebrates with her 80s tribe as her movie Vaanam Kottatum receives an award.



So lovely to receive an award at #SIMA2021 for #vaanamkottatum movie, had friends cheering me , celebrating our outing for cinema after two years riding the pandemic , Thk you #ManiRatnam @hasinimani @MadrasTalkies_ Dir Dhanam for the confidence in me & @realsarathkumar for pic.twitter.com/LWpVYdx5lZ — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) September 20, 2021

Khusboo Sundar also shared an eye feasting photo of 80s actress in one frame, looking absolutely beautiful and elegant.