SIIMA Awards 2022: Tovino Thomas grabs attention in a formal look; Biju Menon looks dapper in traditional wear

In the meantime, Tovino Thomas is currently occupied with Biju Damodaran's directorial Adrishya Jalakangal. Nimisha Sajayan of The Great Indian Kitchen fame will be seen as the leading lady in this anti-war drama. For the unversed, the leads will be seen sharing the screen after 4 years. They last worked together in the 2018 crime-thriller, Oru Kuprasidha Payyan.

Meanwhile, Adrishya Jalakangal has been jointly bankrolled by Ellanar Films, Tovino Thomas Productions, and Mythri Movie Makers and will showcase war as a man-made disaster. The storyline will discuss society's struggles to regain normalcy during these unprecedented times.