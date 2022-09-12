SIIMA Awards 2022 Winners List: Allu Arjun, Pushpa team win, Puneeth Rajkumar honoured posthumously and more

From Allu Arjun, Ranveer Singh to Yash, many won big at SIIMA. Here is the full list. Take a look.

The biggest awards, South Indian International Movie Awards 2022 (SIIMA) was held in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday. Several biggies from the South including Allu Arjun, Silambarasan TR, Pooja Hegde, Vijay Deverakonda, Kamal Haasan, and many others graced their presence at the award night. The awardees of Telugu and Kannada films were announced on September 10, while Tamil and Malayalam winners on 11.

Telugu cinema winners

Best Film – Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Naveen Polishety for Jathi Ratnalu

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Pooja Hegde for Most Eligible Bachelor

Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Krack

Best Actor in a Comedy– Sudarshan for Ek Mini Katha

Best Director – Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Debutant Director – Buchi Babu Sana for Uppena

Best Cinematographer – C. Ramprasad for Akhanda

Best Music Director – Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Debutant Actress – Krithi Shetty for Uppena

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Geetha Madhuri for the song Jai Balayya from Akhanda

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Ram Miriyala for the song Chitti from Jathi Ratnalu

Best Lyric Writer – Chandrabose for Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise

Kannada cinema winners

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Late Puneeth Rajkumar for Yuvarathnaa

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Ashika Ranganath for Madhagaja

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Critics – Amrutha Iyengar for Badava Rascal

Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Pramod for Rathnan Prapancha

Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Aarohi Narayan for Drishya 2

Best Actor in a Negative Role – Pramod Shetty for Hero

Best Actor in Comedy Role – Chikkanna for Pogaru

Best Debutant Actor – Nagabhushana for Ikkat

Best Debutant Actress – Sharanya Shetty for 1980

Best Director – Tharun Sudhir for Roberrt

Best Debutant Director – Shankar Guru for Badava Rascal

Best Cinematographer – Sudhakar Raj for Roberrt

Best Music Director – Arjun Janya for Roberrt

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Chaitra Achar for the song Sojugada Soojumallige from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Armaan Malik and Thaman S. for Neenade

Also Read: Kamal Haasan looks sharp in monochrome jacket as he gets clicked at SIIMA Awards 2022; PICS

List of winners from Tamil cinema

Best Actress in a leading role - Kangana Ranaut

Best Actress- Critics - Aishwarya Rajesh

Best Actor in a leading role - Critics - Arya

Best Actor in a leading role - Sivakarthikeyan

Best Actor - Silambarasan AKA Simbu

Best Film - Sarpatta Parambarai

Best Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj

Best Debutant Actress - Priyanka Mohan

Best Actor in a negative role - SJ Suryah

Best actor in a comedy role - Redin Kingsley and Deepa SHankar

Best Actress in a supporting role - Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli

Best Debutant Director - Madonne Ashwin

Best Music Director - Santhosh Narayanan

Best Playback Singer - Dhee

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Kapil Kapilan

Best Cinematographer - Shreyaas Krishna

List of winners from Malayalam cinema

Best Actress in a leading role - Critics - Nimisha Sajayan

Best Actor in a leading role - Critics - Biju Menon

Best Actor in a leading role - Tovino Thomas

Best Film - Minnal Murali

Best Actor in a comedy- Naslen K Gafoor

Best Director - Mahesh Narayan

Best Actor in a negative role - Guru Somasundaram

Best Actress in a leading role - Aishwarya Lekshmi

Best Actor in a supporting role - Baburaj

Best Actress in a supporting role - Unnimaya Prasad

Best Debutant Director - Kavya Prakash

Best Music Director - Bijibal Maniyil

Best Playback Singer - Sujatha Mohan

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Mithun Jayaraj

Best Cinematographer - Nimish Ravi

Apart from these, a few special awards have been announced too.

Decade of Excellence in South Indian Cinema - Hansika Motwani

Outstanding performance of the year - Yogi Babu

Youth Icon South (Female) – Pooja Hegde

Youth Icon South (Male) – Vijay Deverakonda

Sensation of Kannada Cinema 2021 – Dhananjaya

Most Promising Newcomer (Female) – Sreeleela

Most Promising Newcomer (Male) – Teja Sajja