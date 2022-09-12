SIIMA Awards 2022 Winners List: Allu Arjun, Pushpa team win, Puneeth Rajkumar honoured posthumously and more
The winners at SIIMA Awards 2022 were announced. While Allu Arjun and his team Pushpa won big, Pooja Hegde, Vijay Deverakonda, Yash, Tovino Thomas and others bagged titles.
The biggest awards, South Indian International Movie Awards 2022 (SIIMA) was held in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday. Several biggies from the South including Allu Arjun, Silambarasan TR, Pooja Hegde, Vijay Deverakonda, Kamal Haasan, and many others graced their presence at the award night. The awardees of Telugu and Kannada films were announced on September 10, while Tamil and Malayalam winners on 11.
From Allu Arjun, Ranveer Singh to Yash, many won big at SIIMA. Here is the full list. Take a look.
Telugu cinema winners
Best Film – Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Naveen Polishety for Jathi Ratnalu
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Pooja Hegde for Most Eligible Bachelor
Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Krack
Best Actor in a Comedy– Sudarshan for Ek Mini Katha
Best Director – Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Debutant Director – Buchi Babu Sana for Uppena
Best Cinematographer – C. Ramprasad for Akhanda
Best Music Director – Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Debutant Actress – Krithi Shetty for Uppena
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Geetha Madhuri for the song Jai Balayya from Akhanda
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Ram Miriyala for the song Chitti from Jathi Ratnalu
Best Lyric Writer – Chandrabose for Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise
Kannada cinema winners
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Late Puneeth Rajkumar for Yuvarathnaa
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Ashika Ranganath for Madhagaja
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Critics – Amrutha Iyengar for Badava Rascal
Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Pramod for Rathnan Prapancha
Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Aarohi Narayan for Drishya 2
Best Actor in a Negative Role – Pramod Shetty for Hero
Best Actor in Comedy Role – Chikkanna for Pogaru
Best Debutant Actor – Nagabhushana for Ikkat
Best Debutant Actress – Sharanya Shetty for 1980
Best Director – Tharun Sudhir for Roberrt
Best Debutant Director – Shankar Guru for Badava Rascal
Best Cinematographer – Sudhakar Raj for Roberrt
Best Music Director – Arjun Janya for Roberrt
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Chaitra Achar for the song Sojugada Soojumallige from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Armaan Malik and Thaman S. for Neenade
List of winners from Tamil cinema
Best Actress in a leading role - Kangana Ranaut
Best Actress- Critics - Aishwarya Rajesh
Best Actor in a leading role - Critics - Arya
Best Actor in a leading role - Sivakarthikeyan
Best Actor - Silambarasan AKA Simbu
Best Film - Sarpatta Parambarai
Best Director - Lokesh Kanagaraj
Best Debutant Actress - Priyanka Mohan
Best Actor in a negative role - SJ Suryah
Best actor in a comedy role - Redin Kingsley and Deepa SHankar
Best Actress in a supporting role - Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli
Best Debutant Director - Madonne Ashwin
Best Music Director - Santhosh Narayanan
Best Playback Singer - Dhee
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Kapil Kapilan
Best Cinematographer - Shreyaas Krishna
List of winners from Malayalam cinema
Best Actress in a leading role - Critics - Nimisha Sajayan
Best Actor in a leading role - Critics - Biju Menon
Best Actor in a leading role - Tovino Thomas
Best Film - Minnal Murali
Best Actor in a comedy- Naslen K Gafoor
Best Director - Mahesh Narayan
Best Actor in a negative role - Guru Somasundaram
Best Actress in a leading role - Aishwarya Lekshmi
Best Actor in a supporting role - Baburaj
Best Actress in a supporting role - Unnimaya Prasad
Best Debutant Director - Kavya Prakash
Best Music Director - Bijibal Maniyil
Best Playback Singer - Sujatha Mohan
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Mithun Jayaraj
Best Cinematographer - Nimish Ravi
Apart from these, a few special awards have been announced too.
Decade of Excellence in South Indian Cinema - Hansika Motwani
Outstanding performance of the year - Yogi Babu
Youth Icon South (Female) – Pooja Hegde
Youth Icon South (Male) – Vijay Deverakonda
Sensation of Kannada Cinema 2021 – Dhananjaya
Most Promising Newcomer (Female) – Sreeleela
Most Promising Newcomer (Male) – Teja Sajja