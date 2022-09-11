SIIMA Awards: Priya Prakash Varrier looks stunning in a red gown with plunging neckline; PICS



The prestigious awards SIIMA are presently underway, and we have been bringing to you some ravishing looks of celebs from the red carpet. The recent addition to the list is, Priya Prakash Varrier's smoldering look from the star-studded event. The "wink girl" is a sight for the sore eyes in a red silk gown with a deep neck, and high slit. Her matt makeup and strappy heels go well with her ensemble. All in all her outfit makes for a perfect red carpet look.

Prior to this, we had discussed Allu Arjun's, Yash's, and Pooja Hedge's look for SIIMA. While the Pushpa actor opted for a black-on-black outfit, Yash looked handsome in an all-white attire. In addition to this, the Beast actress was a sight-to-behold in a white off-shoulder dress.