SIIMA Awards: Rana Daggubati looks dapper in classic black suit; Armaan Malik, Siddu Jonnalagadda attend
Rana Daggubati, Armaan Malik and others have graced the red carpet of SIIMA Awards 2022, which is currently happening in Bengaluru.
The grand award night, South Indian International Movie Awards ( SIIMA) 2022 began. The celebs have started walking the red carpet and so far Rana Daggubati, Arman Malik, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sreemukhi, and others. The show is set to begin soon and Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and other biggies are expected to attend.
Rana Daggubati looked dapper in a classic black suit as he posed on the red carpet. The Baahubali stole the limelight with his classic look, which never fails to impress. However, it is not known whether the actor is nominated or not in any category. However, his last two releases Aranya and Virata Parvam gained a massive response from the audiences.
Take a look at Rana's pics here:
Armaan Malik and Siddhu Jonalagadda also attended the award night and made a dashing entry in a three-piece suit. Last year, Arman Malik won big for his blockbuster song Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Siddhu also managed to impress the audiences with his performance in his film DJ Tillu, which became a blockbuster hit and a sequel is on cards as well.
A few hours ago, Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda were clicked at the Bengaluru airport as headed for the award night.
