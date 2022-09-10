SIIMA Awards: Rana Daggubati looks dapper in classic black suit; Armaan Malik, Siddu Jonnalagadda attend

The grand award night, South Indian International Movie Awards ( SIIMA) 2022 began. The celebs have started walking the red carpet and so far Rana Daggubati, Arman Malik, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sreemukhi, and others. The show is set to begin soon and Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda and other biggies are expected to attend.

Rana Daggubati looked dapper in a classic black suit as he posed on the red carpet. The Baahubali stole the limelight with his classic look, which never fails to impress. However, it is not known whether the actor is nominated or not in any category. However, his last two releases Aranya and Virata Parvam gained a massive response from the audiences.