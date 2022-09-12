SIIMA Awards: Sivakarthikeyan, Arya look dashing in formal suits; Priyanka Arul makes a statement in a saree

Besides Mollywood stars Tovino Thomas and Biju Menon, Sivakartikeyan, Arya and Priyanka Arul also attended the SIIMA Awards 2022. The Don actor chose a formal look with a red blazer, white shirt, and black trousers. Meanwhile, Arya graced the event in all-black attire with a matching shirt and trousers. Accompanying these two, Priyanka Arul looked ravishing in a black saree with golden embellish. With a low bun and a choker neckpiece, the actress looked extremely graceful.

Up next, Sivakarthikeyan will lead KV Anudeep's bilingual project, Prince. With Maria Ryaboshapka as the female lead, the film is set against the backdrops of Pondicherry in India and London in the United Kingdom. Made under the direction of Rajkumar Periaswamy, Kamal Haasan's production house Raj Films and Sony Pictures Films India are jointly backing the movie. Recently, the makers release the first single from Prince. Titled Bimbilikki Pilapi, this song has been composed by S Thaman and crooned by Ram Miriyala, Ramya Behara and Sahithi Chaganti.