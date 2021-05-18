  1. Home
Siju Wilson and wife Shruthi Vijayan welcome their first child; Dulquer Salmaan is all hearts for it

Siju Wilson and his long-time girlfriend Shruthi Vijayan tied the knot back in 2017.
It’s a good news to Mollywood fans! Malayalam actor Siju Wilson and his wife Shruthi Vijayan welcomed their baby girl yesterday. Announcing the news, Siju Wilson shared a photo on his Instagram space. The couple welcomed their first child on Monday (May 17) at a private hospital in Mumbai. The actor announced the happy news through his social media handle and wrote, “Happy to Announce the arrival of Our Sweet Darling Baby Girl, Last night May 17th. Thanks to nature #HappyUs.”

Siju Wilson and his long-time girlfriend Shruthi Vijayan tied the knot back in 2017. Siju Wilson often shares photos with Shruti and they have often given couple goals to their fans and followers. Dulquer Salmaan was all hearts for the post and he wrote, "Congrats to the two of you!!! baby girls are the best!!! yayyy!!!" Siju Wilson's co-star Krisna Sankar from the superhit film Premem also extended wishes for the new parents. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He wrote, "Congrats siju aliyaa & chakkara sruthi.” Many other Malayalam celebrities including Aparna Das, Sshivada, Sharafudheen, and Unni Mukundan shared their congratulatory message to the new parents. On the work front, Siju Wilson has been filming for his upcoming movie Pathonpatham Noottandu directed by Vinayan. The film is touted to be a period drama and it will be based on Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker. Hearsay has that the film is being made on a massive budget. Owing to the second wave of COVID 19, the makers have halted the filmmaking process.

