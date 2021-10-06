Silambarasan begins dubbing for Maanaadu; Pragya Jaiswal shares PICS with Balakrishna from wrap up party

Silambarasan aka Simbu will be seen next in an upcoming Tamil film titled Maanaadu in Tamil and Time Loop in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The actor took to social media and shared a video to announce that he has begun dubbing for the film. The video is proof of what an impeccable actor Simbu is.

Simbu plays the character of Abdul Khaaliq, where he is stuck in a day and the events repeat till he cracks them. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the role of the leading lady, while the movie has an ensemble star cast. Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja, SA Chandrasekar, SJ Suryah will be seen in key roles. the film is all set to release in theatres for Diwali, on November 4 and will clash with Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe at the box office.

Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal wrapped up the shoot of their next movie Akhanda yesterday. Today, the team held a wrap-up party and they can all be seen in happy smiles. Pragya took to Instagram and shared a few pics with Balakrishna and other team members from the party.