Silambarasan begins dubbing for Maanaadu; Pragya Jaiswal shares PICS with Balakrishna from wrap up party
Silambarasan aka Simbu will be seen next in an upcoming Tamil film titled Maanaadu in Tamil and Time Loop in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The actor took to social media and shared a video to announce that he has begun dubbing for the film. The video is proof of what an impeccable actor Simbu is.
Simbu plays the character of Abdul Khaaliq, where he is stuck in a day and the events repeat till he cracks them. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the role of the leading lady, while the movie has an ensemble star cast. Bharathiraja, Manoj K Raja, SA Chandrasekar, SJ Suryah will be seen in key roles. the film is all set to release in theatres for Diwali, on November 4 and will clash with Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe at the box office.
Vandhan.. suttan.. sethaan.. REPEATU#Maanadu #MaanaduDubbing— Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) October 6, 2021
#Atman@vp_offl @iam_SJSuryah @thisisysr pic.twitter.com/UwUwyHtNWY
Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal wrapped up the shoot of their next movie Akhanda yesterday. Today, the team held a wrap-up party and they can all be seen in happy smiles. Pragya took to Instagram and shared a few pics with Balakrishna and other team members from the party.
Pragya recently spoke about her role and said, "My look in the film is very different. The director, Boyapati sir, went through my look from every single previous film of mine and he made sure that I do something different and unique in this film, yet sticking to the character that I am playing. So that was a huge challenge for him but he wanted to give complete changeover and freshness to my character."
Also Read: Sivakarthikeyan & Priyanka Mohan spotted in city for Doctor promotions; Pooja Hegde poses with Beast director
Akhanda was previously scheduled for Diwali release but got pushed due to the second wave of Coronavirus. Now the makers are yet to finalise a date.