Silambarasan off to Dubai & in spiritual state of life amidst wedding rumours with Nidhhi Agerwal; Reports

Silambarasan TR, also popularly known as Simbu, will be celebrating his birthday on February 3, tomorrow and it is going to be a special one for the actor. Yes, according to the sources of the Times of India, the Maanadu actor is off to Dubai and will be celebrating his birthday there as he is going to be granted with a UAE Golden Visa. While the internet buzzing with his wedding reports with Nidhhi Agerwal, reportedly, the actor wants to stay away from negativity and rumours as he celebrates his birthday.

A close friend of Silambarasan revealed his birthday plans and said to the Times of India, "Silambarasan is off to Dubai to receive UAE's Golden Visa and he has gone alone. Simbu will be announcing it soon, and he will be celebrating his birthday in Dubai. Silambarasan is right now in a spiritual state of life, and he is away from rumors and negativity."

Silambarasan TR always makes sure to grab headlines, be it with his movies, struggles or personal life rumours. The actor has lately been in the limelight for his wedding rumours with Nidhhi Agerwal. Reports suggest that the duo have been in a live-in relationship and are planning to get married very soon. Several reports also claimed that Simbu will soon announce details about his wedding. However, neither Simbu or Nidhhi have given any clarification to the ongoing rumours. It is to be awaited and watch.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Simbu has Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Menon. He also has Corona Kumar, directed by Gokul and both the movies are backed by Vels Film International. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has music by A.R. Rahman and is written by Jeyamohan.

Also Read: Nidhhi Agerwal and her most talked about link ups