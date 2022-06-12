Silambarasan flies to the US to make arrangements for father T Rajendar's medical treatment

Tamil heartthrob Silambarasan remains in the news among movie buffs for his promising projects. However, this time the popular actor made headlines because of his father T Rajendar. The Maanaadu actor has left for the United States of America to make arrangements for his father T Rajendar's medical treatment.

Silambarasan's father and yesteryear star, T Rajendar fell ill a couple of weeks back, and after diagnosis, the doctors suggested an intense treatment for him. Keeping this in view, the former actor has decided to shift abroad for his forthcoming treatment and has even got the VISA approved recently.

Before he moves abroad, Silambarasan has decided to visit the place himself and make the necessary arrangements for his dad's treatment, so that everything goes smoothly. Earlier, T Rajendar was expected to go to Singapore for medical treatment, but now he and his family have decided to go to the US. It is further reported that T Rajendar will fly to the US on the 14th of June and he will be returning to Chennai only after full recovery.

Given his dad's health at the moment, Silambarasan has put all his work commitments on hold for now. The shoot of his next Pathu Thala has been pushed to a later date. The star will be returning to Chennai once T Rajendar comes out of the surgery.

The project will mark Silambarasan's second release in 2022 after Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. This Obeli N Krishna directorial is the remake of the Kannada film Mufti. The movie will also feature Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gautham Menon in key roles. This much-anticipated flick is touted to be a gangster drama.

On the other hand, Silambarasan has also announced another venture titled Corona Kumar, in which he will work with director Gokul.

