Silambarasan gets mobbed as he attends 50th day celebrations of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: VIDEO

Silambarasan TR , the talented actor made a massive comeback to the film industry with the back-to-back blockbusters, Maanadu and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu . The massive success of the Venkat Prabhu directorial and Gautham Vasudev Menon's gangster thriller has put Silambarasan right back on top of the game. The actor is now set to be active in the film industry yet again, with some promising projects including Pathu Thala. Meanwhile, Silambarasan TR recently got mobbed in Chennai as he attended the 50th-day celebrations of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

The popular actor was recently mobbed by the fans and media, as he attended the 50th-day celebrations of his latest blockbuster Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. In the video, Silambarasan was seen walking uncomfortably as a massive crowd gathered around him, taking pictures and asking for selfies. However, Simbu maintained his calm and entered the venue, with the help of the security officers. The actor's video is now going viral on the internet.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu 50th day celebrations

The 50th-day celebration of Gautham Vasudev Menon's film was held at Sathyam Cinemas in Chennai, on September 9, Wednesday. Along with Silambarasan and director Gautham Menon, distributor Udhayanidhi Stalin, producer Isari K Ganesh, senior filmmaker KS Ravikumar, leading lady Siddhi Idnani, and others, attended the grand event. For the uninitiated, the makers of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu celebrated the success of the film at a private bash, a couple of weeks after its release. Producer Isari K Ganesh gifted a luxury car to leading man Silambarasan, and a Royal Enfield bike to director Gautham Menon, who is a passionate biker.

About Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

The blockbuster movie narrated the journey of Muthu from an innocent youngster in a Tamil Nadu village, to a dreaded don in Mumbai. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which marked the fourth collaboration of Silambarasan and Gautham Menon, is set to get a sequel soon. The second installment of the film, which revolves around Muthu's life as a don, is expected to go on floors soon. AR Rahman will return as the music composer for the project, which will have its official launch soon.

ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan I, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, and more: 35 Best Tamil movies on Amazon Prime Video