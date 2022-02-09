Silambarasan resumes shoot of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu; Looks macho in a new PIC from sets

Silambarasan TR, also known as Simbu, will be seen next in an upcoming film titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The actor has now begun a new shooting schedule and has shared a stunning pic from the sets of the film. In the pic, one can see, Simbu looking cool and macho as he poses on a motorbike from the sets. This pic has currently taken the internet by storm as fans are going gaga over the actor's swag.

As reported, Simbu will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. He underwent incredible body transformation for the film and has also shared a video on his birthday. The physical transformation has left fans stunned and has become the talk of the town.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu will reportedly explore a novel subject and marks the third collaboration of Simbu, film director Gautham Menon & Oscar-winner A R Rahman. Billed to be a realistic and hard-hitting action drama, the upcoming Tamil film will be dubbed in various other languages.

Besides Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, he also has Corona Kumar, directed by Gokul and b backed by Vels Film International. The actor also will be seen

in a Tamil film titled Pathu Thala directed by Obelli Krishna.

Apart from his professional life, currently, Simbu's personal life has become the biggest buzz as there have been reports of his wedding with Nidhhi Agerwal. Reportedly, the duo have been living together and have decided to take it next level.

