Silambarasan’s Eeswaran: Makers of Suseenthiran directorial to RELEASE the teaser tomorrow at 4:32 am

Taking to his Twitter space, Simbu announced that the teaser will be released during the auspicious time of Brahmamuhurtham.

While we all know that the teaser of Simbu’s upcoming film Eeswaran will release the teaser tomorrow, the actor has now revealed the release time. The teaser will be out tomorrow at 4:32 am on the occasion of Diwali. Sharing the news, Simbu shared a poster and wrote on Twitter, “With the blessings of goddess Lakshmi #Eeswaran Teaser will be releasing tomorrow early morning #BRAHMAMUHURTHAM @ 4.32 am. Well, it goes without saying that this news is an exciting one to the fans of Simbu.

Directed by Suseenthiran, the makers released the first look poster on the occasion of Vijayadasami. Along with the first look poster, Simbu also released the film’s motion poster. While revealing the first look poster and motion poster, Simbu has announced that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2020. With the motion poster, it is understood that the film will have snake and cricket as important elements.

See Simbu's Tweet here:

The film will have Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. S Thaman has been roped in to compose music. Last week, the composer took to his Twitter space and shared a photo, while revealing that he has started composing music for the film. The gripping BGM for the motion poster was also lauded by the fans of Silmabarasan TR. Other than Eeswaran, Simbu also has in his kitty, Maanaadu by Venkat Prabhu, which has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music for Maanaadu.

