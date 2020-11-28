Silambarasan’s PHOTO from Maanaadu sets take the internet on fire; Fans laud his massive body transformation

Silambarasan TR recently shared a photo while revealing that he has joined the sets of his upcoming film Maanaadu with Venkat Prabhu.

The fans of Silambarasan TR are getting treated back to back with the sensational star’s photos. While his recent photos from the pool were shared wildly on social media, some more photos of the actor have surfaced from the set of Maanaadu, where the actor’s complete body transformation is seen. Sharing the photos, fans have lauded the actor’s efforts on his weight loss journey. Meanwhile, Simbu recently shared a photo on Instagram while revealing that the shooting of Maanaadu is resumed and that he has joined the sets.

Well, it goes without saying that the news is an exciting one for the fans of Simbu. Other than Simbu, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the female lead in the Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

See the photo here:

Reports suggest that Maanaadu will be a political satire. The film is directed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. As far has his film with Suseenthiran Eeswaran is concerned, the makers released the teaser on Diwali. It was revealed that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021. The film’s shooting was wrapped up earlier this month and Simbu shared the news along with a photo. Nidhi Agerwal will be seen as the leading lady, while Barathiraja will be seen playing a key role in the film.

Credits :Twitter

