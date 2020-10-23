Silambarasan TR 46: Simbu shares teaser of his first look; Poster to be released on THIS date

Silambarasan TR took to his social media space and shared a glimpse of his first look for his upcoming film with director Suseenthiran.

Yesterday, Silambarasan TR aka Simbu made a grand entry on social media. While it was reported earlier that Simbu underwent a massive weight loss journey, it was visible that he has lost oodles of kilos from the video that he shared. Now, he took to his Twitter space and shared a glimpse of his first look for his next film with director Suseenthiran. He also revealed that the first look will be released on October 26, on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

In the glimpse, what we see is a rear video of Simbu in ‘lungi’ with a bat in his hand. Sharing the photo, Simbu wrote, “Get Ready for THE #FIRSTSIGHT of #SilambarasanTR46 on #Vijayadashami 26th October 2020 @ 12:12 pm”. As soon as the glimpse came up online, fans took to the comments section and expressed how excited they are to see him after a long time, and how happy they are to know that the first look is all set to be released soon.

Though Simbu has not given a hit film in the past few years, he enjoys a huge fandom and with his charm, he has managed to keep his fans intact. It was announced by the makers recently that the film will have Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. The film has S Thaman to compose music, who revealed yesterday that he has started his music composition for the film. Meanwhile, Simbu also has a film of director Venkat Prabhu in his kitty titled Maanaadu. The film has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady, while Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the film.

