Silambarasan TR is all smiles as his nephew snuggles with him; See viral PHOTO

Silambarasan TR's new photo has surfaced online, where he can be seen spending fun time with his adorable nephew.

A couple of months back, Silambarasan TR’s sister shared a throwback photo, where the actor was seen with his nephew, while the latter was cutting his birthday cake. His fans shared it across all social media platforms and it was the talk of the town. Now, his little nephew managed to take over the internet yet again in a viral photo where he is seen snuggling with uncle Simbu. In the photo, Simbu can be seen admiring the little boy as he poses for the photo.

Yesterday, yet another photo of Simbu was shared on social media where he was seen with his friend and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Mahat Raghavendra. Simbu recently made the headlines after he shared a photo on Instagram while revealing that the shooting of Maanaadu is resumed and that he has joined the sets. Other than STR, Maanaadu has an ensemble of star cast including SJ Suryah, Premgi Amaren, SA Chandrasekar, Bharathiraja, Manoj Bharathiraja, Tamil Bigg Boss 2 fame Daniel Annie Pope.

Hero actress Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the female lead in the Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Simbu also has in his kitty, a film with Suseenthiran. Titled Eeswaran, the film’s shooting was wrapped up recently. Some reports suggest that Simbu underwent body transformation for his role in the Tamil remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

