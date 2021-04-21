  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Silambarasan TR and Maanaadu team plant trees on sets as a tribute to late actor Vivek; See photos

Vivek, who is well known for his huge interest for tree planting, passed away on Saturday after suffering a heart attack.
4924 reads Mumbai
Silambarasan TR and Maanaadu team plant trees on sets as a tribute to late actor Vivek; See photos
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After the demise of senior Kollywood actor Vivek, celebrities and fans have been planting trees as a tribute to the actor. It is well known that Vivek is a huge tree planting activist. He also promised the late Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam that he would plant one crore trees. Now, his fans and other social activists are paying tribute to Vivek by planting trees. Yesterday, actor Arjun Vijay posted photos as he planted trees with his family as a tribute to Vivek.

Now, producer of the upcoming Kollywood film Maanaadu Suresh Kamatchi has shared some photos from the sets of the film, where the cast and crew can be seen planting trees along with the lead actor Silambarasan TR. Sharing the photos, Suresh Kamatchi wrote, “#STR Planted trees in #Maanaadu shooting spot in memory of Legend @Actor_Vivek sir!” After he shared the photos, fans took to the comments section and lauded the act.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda flaunts his quirky and cool style in casual outfit as he is papped outside the gym; See PICS

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu is touted to be a political drama. It has Silambarasan TR as the lead actor, while Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen as the leading lady. The film also stars other actors including SJ Suryah, Daniel Annie Pope and Manoj K Raja. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Vivek passed away on the early hours of Saturday after suffering a heart attack. He was taken to the hospital on Friday after he complained of uneasiness while shooting for a film. Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal mourned the actor’s demise on social media.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Maanaadu: Producer says the film will be a milestone for Simbu & Venkat Prabhu; Shares glimpse from sets
Silambarasan TR’s Maanaadu: PHOTOS from the sets of the Venkat Prabhu directorial go viral
Silambarasan TR’s Maanaadu: Makers of the Venkat Prabhu directorial to release the film on May 14?
Maanaadu Teaser: Silambarasan TR makes a massy entry with a power packed BGM in Venkat Prabhu directorial
Silambarasan TR looks intense in the new poster of Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu
Silambarasan TR’s Maanaadu: Makers of the Venkat Prabhu directorial to release first look poster on THIS date