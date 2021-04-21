Silambarasan TR and Maanaadu team plant trees on sets as a tribute to late actor Vivek; See photos
After the demise of senior Kollywood actor Vivek, celebrities and fans have been planting trees as a tribute to the actor. It is well known that Vivek is a huge tree planting activist. He also promised the late Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam that he would plant one crore trees. Now, his fans and other social activists are paying tribute to Vivek by planting trees. Yesterday, actor Arjun Vijay posted photos as he planted trees with his family as a tribute to Vivek.
#STR Planted trees in #Maanaadu shooting spot in memory of Legend @Actor_Vivek sir!@SilambarasanTR_ @vp_offl @sureshkamatchi @thisisysr @kalyanipriyan @iam_SJSuryah @Anjenakirti @johnmediamanagr @BlackSheepTamil pic.twitter.com/L0oZsjIN4A
— sureshkamatchi (@sureshkamatchi) April 21, 2021
Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda flaunts his quirky and cool style in casual outfit as he is papped outside the gym; See PICS
Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Maanaadu is touted to be a political drama. It has Silambarasan TR as the lead actor, while Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen as the leading lady. The film also stars other actors including SJ Suryah, Daniel Annie Pope and Manoj K Raja. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Vivek passed away on the early hours of Saturday after suffering a heart attack. He was taken to the hospital on Friday after he complained of uneasiness while shooting for a film. Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal mourned the actor’s demise on social media.