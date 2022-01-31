Silambarasan TR to announce his wedding date with Nidhhi Agerwal: Reports

For the past few days, gossip mills are churning that Silambarasan TR and Nidhhi Agerwal are all set to get married very soon. Yes, according to the latest reports in the industry, the actor may soon announce his wedding date. Reportedly, Simbu and Nidhhi have been living together for quite a while and are now planning to finally solemnize their relationship. However, nothing is officially confirmed as neither Simbu nor Nidhhi have reacted to the rumours.

It is further also being said that the duo is most likely to enter wedlock this year itself, 2022. Soon, Simbu will announce his wedding details to fans and well-wishers.

Simbu is one of the most eligible bachelors in the South film industry and his wedding rumours always take the internet by storm. While fans of both the actors are highly exhilarated and are now eagerly waiting for the big announcement, the other sets of his women fans are heartbroken about this news.

However, a source close to Nidhhi has rubbished the news stating and said to Pinkvilla, 'it is not true and a mere rumour."

Nidhhi recently addressed about how she deals with rumours and things written about her personal life in an interview with Pinkvilla and said, "Things are written about you all the time. Somethings are true, some are not. As long as your parents know what is real and what is not is what is most important."

Simbu and Nidhii shared screen space in Eeswaran, which received a lukewarm response but audiences loved their on-screen chemistry.

