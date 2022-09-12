Silambarasan TR, Arvind Swamy and Hansika Motwani look ravishing as they arrive at SIIMA Awards 2022; PICS
SIIMA Awards rewards the artistic and technical achievements of the South Indian film industry.
Actors like Silambarasan TR, Arvind Swamy and Hansika Motwani graced the SIIMA Awards hosted in Bengaluru. South Indian International Movie Awards, also known as the SIIMA Awards, rewards the artistic and technical achievements of the South Indian film industry. Launched by Vardhan Induri and Brinda Prasad Adusimilli in 2012, the awards appreciate film makers from across the South Indian film industries: Tamil cinema, Telugu cinema, Kannada cinema, and Malayalam cinema, and provide a platform to promote South Indian films in international markets.
Meanwhile, Silambarasan TR opted for a black suit and paired it with a white shirt and needless to say, the actor looked dapper in a bearded look. Meanwhile, Arvind Swamy wore a blue suit for the prestigious star-studded event. Hansika Motwani, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a pretty sheer gown that had sequined detailing on it.
Have a look at the pictures:
Meanwhile, as ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ went on to register its success at the box office all over the world, Allu Arjun’s craze as Pushpa Raj from the film among the audience has shown an unprecedented effect which is still visible around the corners. While the film has created some really amazing examples of its success, it went on to win awards on its name at South Indian International Movie Awards. Allu Arjun won the award for the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) at Pushpa: The Rise at SIIMA. The actor received the award in his Pushparaj style at the stage.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also attended SIIMA Awards 2022, and received an award there. On the stage, he recreated Allu Arjun’s Pushpa dialogue and also danced to the song Srivalli.
