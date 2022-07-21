Silambarasan TR & family to return India tomorrow; Actor spends time with T Rajender after medical treatment

Silambarasan TR and his family, who are currently in the US for his dad T Rajender's medical treatment, will be returning to Indian tomorrow. The family is spending quality time in the US before heading back to the country. As T Rajender's treatment has been successfully completed, the family is happy and making sure to spend some moments. A few pics of Simbu's family have surfaced and are going viral.

T Rajender looks healthy and fit post his surgery in the pics. A video of Simbu also playing with his nephew along with his brother and father has also been shared. The actor especially took care of his father's medical treatment. He has taken a break from shooting and has been in the US for a month. Fans are huge relief that T Rajender is in good health now.

A week ago, Simbu came to India for a few days and went back to the US and will be returning tomorrow along with his family. A few days ago, the actor has also dropped an old photograph with his dad on Instagram, where these two can be seen posing together in similar hairstyles.

Meanwhile, Silambarasan TR will next grace the silver screens with Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu. According to reports, the project will explore a novel subject and will show the actor in a never seen avatar. The movie marks the third collaboration of the star with director Gautham Menon, and also the Oscar-winner musician A R Rahman. Billed as a hard-hitting action drama, the venture is likely to hit the silver screens on 15th September this year.

The actor is gearing up for the release of Maha with Hansika Motwani. It is being said that the film will be a thriller and it will see Simbu and Hansika on the big screen together after their 2015 movie Vaalu.

